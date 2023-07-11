Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 80.0% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 79,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 35,494 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 143,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,777,000 after purchasing an additional 30,840 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.3% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 174,030 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 208,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $127.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 302.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,085. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

