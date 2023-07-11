Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after buying an additional 4,789,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Graco by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after buying an additional 2,718,018 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $116,116,000. StonePine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 626.8% during the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,643,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,010,000 after buying an additional 1,417,574 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 452.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,465,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,567,000 after buying an additional 1,200,165 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,303,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,864.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,802. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:GGG opened at $85.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

