Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.0% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.06.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
Further Reading
