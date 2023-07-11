Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 118 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 43,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $104.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $423.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

