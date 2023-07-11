HighTower Trust Company N.A. Acquires 2,129 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.81.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $116.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.73 and a 200-day moving average of $105.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 810,248 shares of company stock worth $25,702,475 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

