HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stake Decreased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,314,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,644,000 after acquiring an additional 346,272 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after acquiring an additional 253,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.68.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,554 shares of company stock valued at $16,978,923. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $529.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $497.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.81 and a beta of 1.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $535.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

