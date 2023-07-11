IFP Advisors Inc Buys 381 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 783,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,173,000 after purchasing an additional 172,648 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.99. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $102.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.16.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

