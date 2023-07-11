IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nasdaq by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,871,000 after buying an additional 9,918,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,610,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,128,000 after purchasing an additional 161,132 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,088,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,829,000 after purchasing an additional 775,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.98.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 38.32%.

In other news, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,374.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

About Nasdaq



Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

