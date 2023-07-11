IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Workday were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 55.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 6,321.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday Price Performance

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $69,869.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,116,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $222.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.92, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $230.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.