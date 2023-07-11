IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,291 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in eBay were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in eBay by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 67,571 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 96,857 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,931 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Benchmark increased their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.70.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

