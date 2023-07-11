IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,134 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 71,843 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $331.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.54. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $351.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.40.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,481,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

