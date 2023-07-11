IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,140 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -115.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

