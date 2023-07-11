IFP Advisors Inc Has $103,000 Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $796.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.63 and a twelve month high of $797.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $709.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $662.99.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.86 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

