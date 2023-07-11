IFP Advisors Inc Has $96,000 Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $62.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. Research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.02%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

