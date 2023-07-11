IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE PKG opened at $131.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $146.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.59 and its 200 day moving average is $134.34.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 47.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKG. Bank of America lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.13.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

