IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Insider Activity

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.63%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

