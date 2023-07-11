IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 96.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,465 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,072,000 after acquiring an additional 31,151 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $47.34 and a 1-year high of $56.96.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

