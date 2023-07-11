IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,203 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,721,000 after acquiring an additional 464,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,714,000 after acquiring an additional 78,777 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,001,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $572,549,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $470,994,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,035,000 after acquiring an additional 238,894 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $294.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.08. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.67.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

