IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,512 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,145 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 314,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $49,621,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $210.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.42 and its 200-day moving average is $178.22. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $211.07.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

