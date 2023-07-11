IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,668 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,194 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,454,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 729,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,617,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

