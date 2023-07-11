IFP Advisors Inc Sells 3,762 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.18.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $199.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.39 and a 1 year high of $200.60.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,074 shares of company stock valued at $42,242,506 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

