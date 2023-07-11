IFP Advisors Inc Sells 883 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 57,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 576,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,235,000 after acquiring an additional 40,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 26,877 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST stock opened at $109.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.53 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.17.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.89.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.