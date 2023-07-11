Index Fund Advisors Inc. Buys 184 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $104.75 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

