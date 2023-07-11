Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Holdings Lowered by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,450 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,698 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,462,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $39,384,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IR opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $65.89.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

