Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Matthews International by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Matthews International by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Stock Performance

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.14. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Matthews International Dividend Announcement

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $479.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.38 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Matthews International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Matthews International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

