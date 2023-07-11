Inspire Investing LLC Grows Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $2,520,084.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,174,004.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $2,520,084.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,174,004.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $2,480,817.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,716 shares in the company, valued at $23,837,055.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,635 shares of company stock worth $5,958,129 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Owens & Minor Trading Up 1.7 %

OMI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor Profile

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading

