Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $60.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.34. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.32 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.03%.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $536,595.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,482.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

