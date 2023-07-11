Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Scholastic by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Scholastic by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,496,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,512,000 after acquiring an additional 33,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCHL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scholastic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

SCHL opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.05. Scholastic Co. has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

