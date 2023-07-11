Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,004 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COHU. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohu by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cohu by 27.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on COHU. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Cohu Stock Performance

Shares of COHU stock opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.70 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 11.45%. Analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cohu

In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Bendush sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $134,513.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,539.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,037 shares of company stock valued at $835,140 in the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cohu Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.