Inspire Investing LLC Sells 167 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 2,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total value of $5,389,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,267.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,531 shares of company stock valued at $8,766,886 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH stock opened at $195.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.67. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $201.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.28 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MANH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

