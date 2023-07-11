Inspire Investing LLC Sells 20,295 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,295 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,728,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,900,000 after buying an additional 205,368 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,226,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,920,000 after purchasing an additional 70,229 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,464,000 after buying an additional 285,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,260,000 after buying an additional 515,741 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMHC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.31.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $98,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,187.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 31,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $1,497,622.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,852.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $98,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,187.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 801,046 shares of company stock worth $35,043,098. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $49.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

