Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964,486 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 321,019 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $31,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 16,563 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.56 billion, a PE ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

