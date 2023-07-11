Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Acquires 1,460 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.6% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

CVX stock opened at $155.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

