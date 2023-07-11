JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,037 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $127.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 302.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. CICC Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

