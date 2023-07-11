JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 902.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.6% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 307,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the first quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 22,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 308,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.06.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM stock opened at $145.22 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $147.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.42. The stock has a market cap of $424.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.