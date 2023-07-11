JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $556,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $145.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.42. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $147.48. The company has a market capitalization of $424.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.