JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Boosted by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 284.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.8% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $145.22 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $147.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

