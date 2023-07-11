Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,103 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $11,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,559,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,595,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $297,908,000 after buying an additional 2,344,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $278,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,755 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6,238.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,591,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $76,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 703.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,780,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $66,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.00. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.04, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.35.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.