Legacy Bridge LLC Acquires 250 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,219 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.4% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $421.80 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 219.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.68.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.