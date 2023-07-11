Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 153 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $104.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.76 and a 200-day moving average of $109.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $423.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

