Lesa Sroufe & Co Sells 300 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lesa Sroufe & Co lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,325,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,325,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $127.13 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 302.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

