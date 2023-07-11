Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 224 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of HD opened at $310.28 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market capitalization of $311.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.14 and its 200 day moving average is $302.30.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

