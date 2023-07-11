Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Has $220,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.06.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $145.22 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $147.48. The company has a market capitalization of $424.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

