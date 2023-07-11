Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $104.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

