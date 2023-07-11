Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey R. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,800 shares of company stock worth $123,868. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $10.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $47.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.