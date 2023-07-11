Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $461,000 in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRK. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.39.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $489.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.84 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 52.26% and a net margin of 39.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Comstock Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.