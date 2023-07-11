Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $434,000 Investment in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADEA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Adeia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adeia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adeia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adeia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Adeia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADEA opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Adeia Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $17.16.

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $117.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.93 million. Adeia had a positive return on equity of 21.87% and a negative net margin of 43.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Adeia Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Adeia’s payout ratio is -6.99%.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

