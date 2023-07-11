Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Caleres were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Caleres by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caleres alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Insider Activity at Caleres

Caleres Stock Up 3.2 %

In related news, insider Willis Hill sold 8,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Willis Hill sold 8,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,984.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,137.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAL opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $903.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.99 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 36.28%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Caleres Profile

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.