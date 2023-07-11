Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,400 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Under Armour by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 176,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 32,664 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Under Armour Stock Performance

NYSE:UA opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.60. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 6.55%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

