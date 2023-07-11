Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 84,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 54.1% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Centerspace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerspace Price Performance

Shares of CSR opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.22. The company has a market cap of $942.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.39%.

In related news, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.85 per share, with a total value of $58,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,730.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerspace from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of March 31, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

